Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.38. 34,314,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

