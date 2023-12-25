Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,354. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

