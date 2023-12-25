National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Position Reduced by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $8,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $7,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1,343.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 142,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $5,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $49.34. 123,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,861. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

