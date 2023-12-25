Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.81. 3,523,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

