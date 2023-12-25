Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $302.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $304.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average is $277.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

