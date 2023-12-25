Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) is Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up 8.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 6.52% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $53,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11,063.6% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 687,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,882,000 after buying an additional 681,736 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 271,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,446,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,474. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

