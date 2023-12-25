B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 400 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,695 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

