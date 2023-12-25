Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PXD opened at $228.63 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

