GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after buying an additional 117,495 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.28. 2,599,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

