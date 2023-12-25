GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.06 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.05 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

