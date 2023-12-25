GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey accounts for about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 223.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.51. 304,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,729. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $123.51. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.56%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,056. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

