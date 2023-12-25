Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.58. 477,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $396.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.54 and its 200-day moving average is $342.18.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.