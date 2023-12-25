Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.94 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Steem has a total market cap of $116.37 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 451,623,968 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

