Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $243.93 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.80 or 0.00027005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $243.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00111710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 380,291,505 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

