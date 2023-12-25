GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $433.45. 219,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,741. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

