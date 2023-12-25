GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 441 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $582.65. 409,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,317. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $593.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

