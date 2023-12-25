GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.40. 828,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.