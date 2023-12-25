GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 262 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $216.01. The company had a trading volume of 386,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,088. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.89 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

