GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

AON Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AON traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

