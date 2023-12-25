Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Plexus worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,048. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,484.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

