GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.10. 1,754,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

