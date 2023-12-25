GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $298.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,837. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.88 and its 200 day moving average is $286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

