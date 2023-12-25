Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Marten Transport worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Marten Transport by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 737,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,911. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

