AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 312,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,780. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.