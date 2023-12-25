T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 875,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,098. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

