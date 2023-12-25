GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,475 shares of company stock worth $5,088,452. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.67. 568,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.43 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

