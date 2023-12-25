Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $225.27.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

