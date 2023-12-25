GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

SNA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.15. 134,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,555. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $224.45 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

