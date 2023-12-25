Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $100,563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FICO traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,168.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,937. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,185.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,020.83 and a 200 day moving average of $908.42. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,961 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.