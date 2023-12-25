United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.