Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

AXP stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,466. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

