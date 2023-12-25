Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 12,327 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.22. 15,120 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

