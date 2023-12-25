Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires 76,328 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,211.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,278,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.