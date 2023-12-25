iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.29 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

