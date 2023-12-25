Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Decreased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $466.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

