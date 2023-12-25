Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.75. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

