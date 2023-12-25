RH (NYSE:RH) Position Raised by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. RH accounts for 9.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of RH worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.11. The stock had a trading volume of 371,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,899 shares of company stock worth $25,076,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

