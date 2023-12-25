Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.95. 1,713,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

