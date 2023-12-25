Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

