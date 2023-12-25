Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 122.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $307.78. 311,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

