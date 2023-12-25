iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Decreased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IJT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $126.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
