iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Decreased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $126.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.