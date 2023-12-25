Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 947 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 251,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 384,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

VLUE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.42. 570,571 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

