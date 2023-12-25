Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of RYLD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 741,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,583. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

