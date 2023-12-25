Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,184 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPI. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1,067.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

BATS:FCPI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $34.96. 9,936 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.