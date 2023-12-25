Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 339,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,448,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 77,878 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 231,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

