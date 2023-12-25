iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lowered by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.5% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,187. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

