Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. 6,324,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

