Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.