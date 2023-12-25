Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,694 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SMH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.28. 4,089,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $175.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

