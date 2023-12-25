iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brewster Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 19.9% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

